Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez urged for legal help from Aaron Carter

US singer and actor Aaron Carter, who is gearing up to sue his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin for defamation, has begged Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez for legal assistance.



According to The Blast, Carter made a public plea to Camille for legal help earlier this week.

The report quoted Aaron Carter as saying, “I’m just going to put this out there, Camille if you hear this message, please help me.

“Call me and find a way to contact me personally, I would love to talk to you.”

The musician, who shares 10-month-old son with Melanie Martin, further said “I know you can help me with this because I have the facts, it’s a win-win.”

Camille turned an internet sensation as she represented and helped Johnny Depp win the defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.