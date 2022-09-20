 
world
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Reuters

Memes flood social media as anxious Mexicans process eerily timed earthquake

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

People gesture at an area cordoned off by police after an ornament fell off from a church during an earthquake, in Guadalajara, Mexico September 19, 2022. — Reuters
People gesture at an area cordoned off by police after an ornament fell off from a church during an earthquake, in Guadalajara, Mexico September 19, 2022. — Reuters

  • Earthquake strikes right after scheduled earthquake drill.
  • Social media flooded with memes about the coincidence.
  • 7.6 magnitude earthquake left at least one person dead. 

MEXICO CITY: It did not take long for the memes to start in Mexico, offering a needed bit of levity on Monday after a powerful quake left buildings and people shaken on the anniversary of two of the country's most devastating earthquakes.

On WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and beyond, anxious Mexicans found humour in the unexplainable — that an earthquake would strike just an hour after a scheduled earthquake drill in Mexico City and other major cities.

"These Mexicans are hardcore, they do earthquake drills with live earthquakes," one meme said, showing an image of an impressed Barack Obama.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake, which left at least one person dead, struck on the same day as a 1985 earthquake that killed an estimated 10,000, and one in 2017 that killed at least 350 people.

Mexico is among the world's most seismically active countries, home to a population that is well-versed in speedy and often surprisingly calm evacuations.

The uncanny timing of Monday's quake was the subject of many memes, like one of a bird reading a book titled "how to skip from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20."

One meme, mimicking an announcement by the Mexican government, invites outsiders to "Visit Mexico" and "on every Sept. 19, come live the experience of a real temblor."

Some memes cast a suspicious eye on official reports that the timing of another Sept. 19 earthquake was just a coincidence.

Others got political, like a meme depicting President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador saying the ground shook but it shook more under his predecessor's government. The pugilistic leader often rails against his predecessors.

Several memes embraced the fear of living with the possibility of the ground suddenly shaking.

One academic study released prior to the latest quake showed that three in 10 people who experienced the Sept. 19, 2017 quake suffered effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Geophysicist Carlos Valdes pushed back in an interview against suggestions that Sept. 19 is a cursed day on the Mexican calendar, chalking up the most recent earthquake to coincidence as well as pointing to the meme machine as a needed tonic.

"I think it's a way to shake off the stress and the fear," he said.

More From World:

German central bank sees signs of recession 'multiplying'

German central bank sees signs of recession 'multiplying'
China plans easier border entry rules for some foreign tourists

China plans easier border entry rules for some foreign tourists
Powerful earthquake hits Mexico on fateful anniversary, killing at least 2

Powerful earthquake hits Mexico on fateful anniversary, killing at least 2
Two men killed in Iran during protests over death in custody, rights group says

Two men killed in Iran during protests over death in custody, rights group says
Power out in Puerto Rico, 'catastrophic' damage in several areas from Fiona

Power out in Puerto Rico, 'catastrophic' damage in several areas from Fiona
UN chief warns education becoming 'great divider'

UN chief warns education becoming 'great divider'
Trouble afoot? Macron's sneakers cause stir online

Trouble afoot? Macron's sneakers cause stir online
Violent clashes in England after Pak-India match on Aug 28

Violent clashes in England after Pak-India match on Aug 28

Latest

view all