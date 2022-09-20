 
Elton John remembers Queen Elizabeth while recalling ‘joyous’ memories with her

Sir Elton John remembered Queen Elizabeth II as he recalled dancing with the monarch to Rock Around the Clock at Windsor Castle.

The legendary singer shared photos of himself meeting the longest reigning monarch of Britain while sharing his fond memories with the Queen on the day of her funeral

“Today I'll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen,” the Hold Me Closer hit-maker penned alongside the vintage images.

“My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration. The Queen honoured me with a CBE, a knighthood and the Companion of Honour.

“I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees. They were always joyous and humbling experiences,” he added.

John continued: “But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for; dancing together to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle or experiencing her great wit, warmth and humour first hand.”

Before concluding, he added, “She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.”



