 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles says THESE heartbreaking words to Archbishop after Queen burial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

King Charles was teary-eyed as he left St. George's Chapel on Monday.

After Queen Elizabeth II's committal service, Charles stepped out with his wife Camilla and had a heartfelt exchange with the clergy and archbishops.

Lip reading expert Jeremy Freeman reveals what the new monarch exactly said when he shook hands with the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.

"Thank you, that was good work. You were wonderful."

The Archbishop replied: "You are welcome."

King Charles says THESE heartbreaking words to Archbishop after Queen burial

Charles later moved on to Reverend David Connor, the Dean of Windsor, and said: "Good work, good service."

"I did my best," responded Reverend.

Elizabeth II was laid to rest alongside husband Duke of Edinburgh this week. She is the longest reigning monarch in the history of Britain.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'death plan' preparations put in place: 'Operation Menai Bridge'

King Charles 'death plan' preparations put in place: 'Operation Menai Bridge'
King Charles really ‘gonna need’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Queen’s death

King Charles really ‘gonna need’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Queen’s death
Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday

Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle 'firm squeeze' to help her survive funeral

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle 'firm squeeze' to help her survive funeral

Latest

view all