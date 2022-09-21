King Charles says THESE heartbreaking words to Archbishop after Queen burial

King Charles was teary-eyed as he left St. George's Chapel on Monday.



After Queen Elizabeth II's committal service, Charles stepped out with his wife Camilla and had a heartfelt exchange with the clergy and archbishops.

Lip reading expert Jeremy Freeman reveals what the new monarch exactly said when he shook hands with the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.

"Thank you, that was good work. You were wonderful."



The Archbishop replied: "You are welcome."

Charles later moved on to Reverend David Connor, the Dean of Windsor, and said: "Good work, good service."

"I did my best," responded Reverend.

Elizabeth II was laid to rest alongside husband Duke of Edinburgh this week. She is the longest reigning monarch in the history of Britain.