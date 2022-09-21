Netflix drops trailer for 'NOTRE-DAME' release date, cast list

Netflix drops trailer for 'NOTRE-DAME' a limited series about Cathedral, release date, cast list

Netflix shared the trailer of the upcoming series NOTRE-DAME that tells the story of the famous cathedral fire inspired by the true accounts of firefighters. The series will be released on Netflix on October 19, 2022.

In April 2019, in the wake of deadly outbreak COVID-19, the world was shocked and devastated by yet another major incident of fire at the legendary NOTRE-DAME Cathedral in Paris, France.

The show is based on true events that took place during the night on which the cathedral was burned. The series portrays the characters who were overwhelmed by the emotions of love, hate, empathy and more as they struggled to start all over again.

The series is directed by Hervé Hadmar and the screen-play of the series is written by Olivier Bocquet and Hervé Hadmar.





Cast List:

Caroline Proust

Simon Abkarian

Sandor Funtek

Corentin Fila

Ambroise Sabbagh

Frédéric Chau

Victor Belmondo

Kassem Al Khoja





Check out the Trailer








