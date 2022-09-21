 
Kanye West hits back at catalog demands: ‘I’m not for sale!’

Kanye West has just taken to social media to hit back against Hollywood executives and insiders who have reportedly been trying to ‘sell’ his publishing behind his back.

The singer, who goes by Ye, shared his frustrations on Instagram Stories, in a collection of two posts that drew comparisons, between his own issues, and that of Taylor Swift who faced a similar issue not long before.

The first post read, “Just like Taylor Swift my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge” and ended with a brief “not for sale” claim. (sic)

The second most contained an iMessage screenshot where Kanye can be seen asking a contact “Can you ask Gee who is selling my publishing”.

Only to be answered with the words, “From Gee Fake news Of course every publisher wants to pitch there hardest to buy. Smh”. (sic)

Check it out Below:

