 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

'Emmy Awards' winner actor Lee Jung-jae halts all his schedule activities

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Emmy Awards winner actor Lee Jung Jae halts all his scheduled activities
 Emmy Awards winner actor Lee Jung Jae halts all his scheduled activities

Emmy Awards winner actor for Netflix's Squid Game Lee Jung-jae  halted all his schedule activities after tested positive for COVID-19. 

On September 21, Allkpop reported that Lee agency confirmed the news about the actor positive test of COVID-19.

The actor's agency issued a statement about a situation and said that "Actor took a PCR test, and the results were positive. As per quarantine authorities' instructions, he has currently halted all his schedule and self-isolating at home."

Recently, Lee attended the "74th Primetime Emmy Awards" in Los Angeles and took home the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" award for his performance in Netflix's Squid Game.

On September 18, he went to the "Toronto International Film Festival" for his first film as a filmmaker Hunt which had its North American premiere there. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt says his artwork reflects what he did wrong in past relationships

Brad Pitt says his artwork reflects what he did wrong in past relationships
Ranveer Singh to take over title of 'Don' from Shah Rukh Khan?

Ranveer Singh to take over title of 'Don' from Shah Rukh Khan?
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard turning into a movie?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard turning into a movie?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face says it all' as they leave 'toxic' funeral: Photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face says it all' as they leave 'toxic' funeral: Photo
Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to diss Kanye West by launching fashion line

Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to diss Kanye West by launching fashion line

Amber Heard ‘blackmailed her way’ into ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard ‘blackmailed her way’ into ‘Aquaman 2’?
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘unable to move on’ until Harry and Meghan Markle’s apology?

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘unable to move on’ until Harry and Meghan Markle’s apology?
King Charles 'death plan' preparations put in place: 'Operation Menai Bridge'

King Charles 'death plan' preparations put in place: 'Operation Menai Bridge'
King Charles 'secret son' not looking for 'title', wants his identity

King Charles 'secret son' not looking for 'title', wants his identity

Taylor Swift starts new series on TikTok ahead of album Midnights release

Taylor Swift starts new series on TikTok ahead of album Midnights release
Behati Prinsloo ‘absolutely furious’ with Adam Levine amid cheating allegations

Behati Prinsloo ‘absolutely furious’ with Adam Levine amid cheating allegations

Princess Charlotte asks George if Queen coffin can 'slip out' amid funeral: Video

Princess Charlotte asks George if Queen coffin can 'slip out' amid funeral: Video

Latest

view all