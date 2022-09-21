'Emmy Awards' winner actor Lee Jung-jae halts all his schedule activities

Emmy Awards winner actor Lee Jung Jae halts all his scheduled activities

Emmy Awards winner actor for Netflix's Squid Game Lee Jung-jae halted all his schedule activities after tested positive for COVID-19.

On September 21, Allkpop reported that Lee agency confirmed the news about the actor positive test of COVID-19.



The actor's agency issued a statement about a situation and said that "Actor took a PCR test, and the results were positive. As per quarantine authorities' instructions, he has currently halted all his schedule and self-isolating at home."

Recently, Lee attended the "74th Primetime Emmy Awards" in Los Angeles and took home the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" award for his performance in Netflix's Squid Game.

On September 18, he went to the "Toronto International Film Festival" for his first film as a filmmaker Hunt which had its North American premiere there.