Wednesday Sep 21 2022
'Andor' becomes new face of Han Solo in 'Star Wars': Report

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Diego Luna has received widespread praise for his portrayal of Andor in the new Star Wars show
Diego Luna's Andor is receiving widespread for its gritter and more grounded portrayal and is being called by many the next Han Solo of Star Wars

As per Daily Beast, the characters' similarities in Harrison Ford's Solo and Diego Luna's Andor are visibly apparent—both shoot first. Following the shared instinct of saving one's neck earliest.

Both iconic smugglers shared a 'grey morality' lens where their morals blur with the requirements of the situation.

According to CBR, Han Solo was the character who would shoot someone in an instant, even not blinking an eye, rather than be taken into custody. He was dangerous. He was capable of turning against Luke Skywalker or Obi-Wan-Kenobi without even batting an eye.

Likewise, Cassian in Rogue One showed similar traits where he killed his ally in cold blood on a Rebel spy mission instead of having him captured by the Empire.

Credit to Diego Luna's vast swaggery, Andor can truly capable of stepping in Han Solo's shoes.

