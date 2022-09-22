Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince William and Harry to repair their strained relationship

One of Queen Elizabeth II's dying wishes was for Prince William and Prince Harry to repair their strained relationship, according to reports.

The late Queen reportedly wanted her grandsons William and Harry to end their feud.

The sons of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana have allegedly been at odds since Prince Harry started dating Meghan Markle.

The husband of Kate Middleton allegedly felt abandoned when Harry and Meghan Markle retreated from royal life in early 2020, decamping to California and airing their grievances in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, accusing the royal family of racism and being unsupportive.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, according to insiders, held numerous crisis meetings with staffers to address the fracture between Harry and William, who seemed forever bonded by the tragic death of their mom, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Charles allegedly approach Harry at Frogmore Cottage in June when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the U.K for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During the last days of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Meghan reportedly "had a private words" to end the feud between the two brothers.