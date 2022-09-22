 
Mark Zuckerberg, wife to welcome third baby soon

Mark Zuckerberg (right) and wife Priscilla Chan. — Instagram
Social media giant Meta's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their third child.

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to inform the public about Priscilla's pregnancy and shared an adorable picture of them, captioned: “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year”.

The soon parents-to-be were all smiles in the picture.

As per a report by India Today, Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are "college sweethearts".

The two met at Harvard University and started dating in 2003. It has been 10 years since they tied the knot in 2012.

The couple welcomed their first and second daughters, August and Maxima, in 2015 and 2017.

Here is a lovely recreation of Zuckerberg and Priscilla's wedding picture that they snapped together on their 10th wedding anniversary this May.


