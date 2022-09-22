'Huge fan' Jennifer Aniston 'excited' to be neighbours with Meghan Markle

Jennifer Aniston is switching homes and moving in the posh Montecito neighborhood for Los Angeles.



The Friends alum is excited to move alongside Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande

An insider told Heat magazine: "Jennifer is a big fan of Harry and Meghan and has heard some wonderful things abut them via Oprah and other mutual acquaintances."



"Jen and Meghan are both really excited to see each other and see if they can build a meaningful friendship," the source said.



Meanwhile, Meghan is currently in the UK and is 'eager' to return to her kids in California.