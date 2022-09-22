 
Thursday Sep 22 2022
Queen knows throne is in 'safest hands' with Charles, wants 15-year Kingship: Psychic

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has no 'reservations' with eldest son, King Charles, becoming the new monarch of Britain.

Psychic medium Jasmine Rose Anderson claims she had reached out to the Queen's spirit to realise Her Majesty left this world satisfied with the knowledge that Charles will take care of the throne.

She told: "As it stands the queen has no reservations about Charles taking the throne. She feels it's safest in his hands but knows ultimately it will become Williams. She would like to see Charles reign for at least the next 15 years.

Speaking about her own opinion, Ms Anderson said: "Unfortunately, I don't see this being the case. I feel Charles will abdicate to William. I see the number three and five associated with this.

"It could be as little as three weeks. It could mean the third month or the 3rd of the month or as many as five years."

She added: "Time is a man-made concept so it's hard to see exactly when this will be because right now I am seeing several timelines open for this and it depends on the next actions being taken - kind of like a butterfly effect.

"As it stands the crown could even be Harry's within the next eight years.

"Watch this play out because there are going to be huge changes in the UK and as a society as a whole including a financial crash by the end of the year," they wrote.

