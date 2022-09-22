 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘funneling money’ in the back of memoir publicity drive

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Prince Harry ‘funneling money’ in the back of memoir publicity drive

Prince Harry has been accused of using the buzz surrounding the memoir as a ‘publicity drive’ to ‘maximise their finances’.

Royal biographer and author Dan Wootton issued this accusation in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by accusing Prince Harry of using his memoir buzz for clout and claimed, “Of course, the book is just the start of the hyper publicity drive planned by the Sussexes to maximise their finances and prove they’re a valuable asset to their bosses at Netflix and Spotify, which have both demanded their pound of royal flesh.”

“It would be a crushing disappointment if, after being included at the heart of such a moment of history, Harry and Meghan use the events to further their seemingly unending desire for commercial gain.”

“While I found her comments more than a little ironic, given it was her journalistically flawed ‘interview’ that unleashed much of the hell of the past two years on the Queen, perhaps the couple should take the words of their friend Oprah Winfrey seriously.”

“Well, the opportunity for peace has been offered by Charles and William to the Sussexes, even though they have been subjected to a string of highly damaging ad hominem and factually inaccurate attacks, of which it is impossible for them to respond.”

“Now it’s up to Harry and Meghan that they can, for once, put the Queen’s wishes for a strong and united family in the wake of her death ahead of their own futile and ultimately damaging quest for revenge.”

More From Entertainment:

Camilla to axe royal tradition that was close to Queen

Camilla to axe royal tradition that was close to Queen
Olivia Wilde explains spit-gate controversy between Harry Styles and Chris Pine

Olivia Wilde explains spit-gate controversy between Harry Styles and Chris Pine
Brad Pitt gushes over ex Gwyneth Paltrow while promoting new skincare line

Brad Pitt gushes over ex Gwyneth Paltrow while promoting new skincare line
Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to 'shut up' and 'go have your freedom'

Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to 'shut up' and 'go have your freedom'
King Charles III sees ‘struggles of modern Britons’, rejects big coronation

King Charles III sees ‘struggles of modern Britons’, rejects big coronation
Prince Harry stuck in ‘Catch-22’ situation with Meghan Markle and Royals

Prince Harry stuck in ‘Catch-22’ situation with Meghan Markle and Royals
King Charles III expected to wear British crown by summer 2023

King Charles III expected to wear British crown by summer 2023
Prince Andrew ‘conspired’ with Diana to stop Charles becoming king, royal author claims

Prince Andrew ‘conspired’ with Diana to stop Charles becoming king, royal author claims

King Charles to announce Archie, Lilibet’s titles after Harry releases his book

King Charles to announce Archie, Lilibet’s titles after Harry releases his book
Taylor Swift lauded as first female to win 'Best songwriter of the decade' title

Taylor Swift lauded as first female to win 'Best songwriter of the decade' title
Adam Levine ‘disappointed in himself’ for ‘hurting’ wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine ‘disappointed in himself’ for ‘hurting’ wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine’s cheating remarks in old interview go viral

Adam Levine’s cheating remarks in old interview go viral

Latest

view all