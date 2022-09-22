 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Netizens react to new crime drama

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': 'Made me feel uncomfortable'

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is making viewers 'uncomfortable' as the series describes one of the most notorious serial killers in American history from victims' perspectives.

Dahmer was convicted for the horrible mass murder and dismemberment of 17 boys and men. The convict also engaged in cannabilism.

"The documentary pulls from a number of different sources

"I was one of those sources," said Anne Schwartz, who knows the case forward and backward. She has written a book about it. "People still can't believe he did this in Milwaukee."

The story entails the Dahmer story through the lens of victims and focuses on police incompetency that enables him to go on a killing spree.

The reaction to the series from fans is overly ample. With many calling the show 'uncomfortable.'

One user wrote, "Four episodes into #Dahmer and I've never watched a series that's made me feel so uncomfortable as much as this. The stuff he did was dreadful and disgusting."

"Episode 1 of DAHMER was fucking incredible," another person tweeted. "So intense, you'll forget to breathe for 20 minutes. Evan Peters is creepy as hell. Ace direction from Carl Franklin. Time for Episode 2…"

Meanwhile, the performance of Evan Peters was lauded overall, with one person calling the actor "creepy as hell" and another voicing support for his work as "bone-chilling."

