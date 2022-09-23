 
Friday Sep 23 2022
King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'

Friday Sep 23, 2022

King Charles III 'illegitimate son' Simon Dorante Day, is sharing the contents of the letter he sent to Queen Elizabeth II, 10 months before her death.

Sharing the document on Facebook this week, Simon explained it is time for him to seek the truth about his identity.

He said that he and his family “thought today would be an appropriate one to share with you the last letter that I wrote to Queen Elizabeth.”

 “I can certainly understand, and to some degree forgive, actions that have been taken in the past in relation to my existence, but I cannot forget what has occurred.”

Dorante-Day claims he underwent different procedures to make changes in his eyes, “which were blue, being forcibly changed to brown at the age of eight and two of my teeth being filed down at the age of 15.”

He claimed these things were done to “conceal” his “true identity”.

King Charles love child eyes forcibly changed to brown to hide true identity

“It would be naïve of me to think you are not aware of my claims,” he continued. “Nor that you have not been following events to date.”

He went on to “ask for your assistance in coming forward and resolving this issue and stopping this global assault.”

Simon believes Charles and Camilla welcomed him back when they were 17. The couple eventually had to abandon him for the sake of royal image.

