 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' J-Hope, Crush collab MV 'Rush Hour' sets new records

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

BTS J-Hope, Crush collab MV Rush Hour sets new records
BTS' J-Hope, Crush collab MV 'Rush Hour' sets new records

BTS' J-Hope and Crush new collaboration single Rush Hour  took at the top spot on the iTunes charts .

On September 23, Soompi reported that Crush new music video featuring BTS's J-Hope Rush Hour shot at the top of the iTunes chart around the world.

Rush Hour hits No. 01 position in 41 different regions including Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, and the Philippines.

The collaboration single was released on September 22, 2022.

Recently, Crush had reviled the second teaser photo of the single and his collaboration news with J-Hope.

For those unversed, Crush is a famous South Korean hip-hop singer and Rush Hour is his first comeback single after his military service.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s 1997 holiday trip with Prince William

‘The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s 1997 holiday trip with Prince William
Khloe Kardashian sparks controversy with pics in hospital bed with newborn son

Khloe Kardashian sparks controversy with pics in hospital bed with newborn son
King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral
BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carves its name in history with record-smashing achievement

BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carves its name in history with record-smashing achievement
Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection

Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection
Prince Harry ‘chose’ Meghan Markle over Queen Elizabeth in final moments?

Prince Harry ‘chose’ Meghan Markle over Queen Elizabeth in final moments?
Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’

Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’
Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral

Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral
Meghan Markle’s ‘understated’ appearance at Queen’s funeral

Meghan Markle’s ‘understated’ appearance at Queen’s funeral
Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting

Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting
Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’

Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’
King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'

King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'

Latest

view all