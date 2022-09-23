 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
King Charles first speech has THIS clear message for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Friday Sep 23, 2022

As King Charles faces a tricky task to unite the royal family, the monarch will reportedly not give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle another chance to join the working royals.

According to the Fox News, King Charles won’t encourage the Duke of Sussex and Meghan to rejoin the working royals.

Royal expert Nick Bullen told Fox News, "The king’s message in his first speech was clear – he loves Meghan and Harry – but he was also clear that they’ve chosen a different life."

He went on to say, “They’ve chosen to grow their life overseas, in the States. He acknowledged that. His olive branch was simply, ‘I love you, you are very much a member of the royal family,’ but also made it clear – ‘You’ve made your decision on what you want to do, and I support you in that, but that’s your decision.’"

In his first speech as king, Charles made reference to Harry and Meghan, and wished to "express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".

Bullen said, “I don’t think he will be encouraging them to rejoin the working royals. As you know, Harry and Meghan have made it very clear that’s not a role they want. So I think the olive branch is a family olive branch. It’s not an olive branch to rejoin the working royals."

