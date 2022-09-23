 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth 'laughed' at Camilla's wedding wardrobe blunder

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

FileFootage

Queen Elizabeth II couldn't hold back her laughter after noticing Camilla's wedding wardrobe blunder, recalled the Queen consort.

BBC aired a pre-recorded tribute in which Camilla weighed in on how the Queen ‘carved’ her own role.

“She made a rule that she had her private time and her private passions and then her public role and I think that is very important that the diary is planned out so you know when you’re on duty and when you’ve got to do things,” the Queen Consort continued.

Recalling a funny moment, Camilla said: “I remember coming from here at Clarence House to go to Windsor the day I got married.”

“When I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous. For some unknown reason I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel. Talk about hop-a-long,” the expert said.

“There was nothing I could do. I was halfway down in the car before I realized and she could see and she laughed about it,” the expert revealed. “She had a good sense of humour.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West reveals he had to ‘fight’ Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I’ve a voice’

Kanye West reveals he had to ‘fight’ Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I’ve a voice’
Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

King Charles III to exile Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for good

King Charles III to exile Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for good
King Charles III mourning beloved Queen ‘quietly’ where she died in Balmoral

King Charles III mourning beloved Queen ‘quietly’ where she died in Balmoral
Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘negativity’ in it, should be scrapped: Expert

Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘negativity’ in it, should be scrapped: Expert
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘It’s serious'

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘It’s serious'
Calls for Queen Elizabeth to be made ‘Saint’ gaining momentum

Calls for Queen Elizabeth to be made ‘Saint’ gaining momentum
Princess Kate shares children’s reaction after spotting drones ahead of Queen’s funeral

Princess Kate shares children’s reaction after spotting drones ahead of Queen’s funeral

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin did not sign a prenup due to THIS reason

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin did not sign a prenup due to THIS reason
William, Kate 'not going to visit' Harry and Meghan during US trip

William, Kate 'not going to visit' Harry and Meghan during US trip
Shakira reveals how she manages to co-parent with ex Gerard Pique

Shakira reveals how she manages to co-parent with ex Gerard Pique

Latest

view all