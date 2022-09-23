 
Friday Sep 23 2022
Meghan Markle 'nothing short of 'treasonous'?

King Charles’ cousin has just stepped forward with insight into the relationship with the Royal Family and their ‘hellish hazing’ against Meghan Markle.

This insight has been brought to light by a woman, Christina Oxenberg, who is King Charles III's third cousin.

She alleges, almost all royal women go “through is a hellish kind of hazing” and encouraged the royal to “just hang in there” because eventually “someone else will come along who can take the heat.”

Oxenberg, the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, even went on to allege that “nobody gets a pass,” not even Kate Middleton, in her chat with Page Six.

She referenced Kate’s earlier days dating Prince William and referenced how the Royal Family thought her everything “was all very funny” when the British press called her “Kate Middle Class.” Despite allegedly meaning “no disrespect; after all, she is the future queen of England."

In the end, Meghan Markle was allegedly “treated the same way Meghan [has been] treated — with this mocking and lack of respect.”

She also referenced the issues surrounding Meghan Markle’s skin color and clarified that “it's about being a foreigner” because she’s been branded nothing short of “treasonous”.

Mostly “By their [royals] own metrics” as “they have called it a class system.”

