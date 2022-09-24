Netflix 'Stranger Things': Sadie Sink opens up on Max’s fate

Sadie Sink is hopeful that Max Mayfield may come back for the fifth season of Stranger Things.

Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield was not one of the original characters but quickly became a fan favourite.

Max has close relationships with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and serves as an emotional core. In the final episode of Season 4, Max is in a coma and hooked up to machines in a hospital bed. Luckily, Eleven can use some of her skills to bring her back to life.

However, Sink was not aware of what will happen next until she got handed the final script.

In an interview with Vulture, Sadie said, “I remember getting a call from the Duffers right after they had sent the ninth episode for us to read. They warned me what was coming. They were like, 'Okay, so you’re going to die. The script says you die, but just keep reading.”

She then expressed that she has hope for Max’s return, "I knew in advance, but even when I was watching the episode, you fully think she’s dead. You think Max is gone. She’s definitely not back in the way she once was, but there’s still a small glimmer of hope.”

Previously, the Duffer brothers have revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Max is literally “braindead and blind and all of her bones are broken”.

However, Sadie is determined, as she added, “But then again, Eleven is searching for her in the void and can’t find her. So who knows where she is and what state she’s in.”

Season 5 has no release date as of yet.