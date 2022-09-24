'Poor Prince George' can never be King, predicted dead author

Prince George will never get to be King, said author Hilary Mantel.

Ms Mantel, who died in 2022, calculated that the monarchy would only last for two more generations, while Queen was still alive.

She said her “back of the envelope” predicts Price William would be the last monarch of the British Royal family, leaving 'Poor George' without the crown.



“I think it’s a fair prediction,” she said, “but let’s say I wouldn’t put money on it.

“It’s very hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities.”

Speaking about George's mother, Kate Middleton, Ms Mantel conjectured the Duchess is not allowed to have a personality of her own.

When the first official portrait of Kate was released, the author described it as "the strained smile of a woman who really wants to tell the painter to bugger off".

