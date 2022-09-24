 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'Poor Prince George' can never be King, predicted dead author

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Prince George will never get to be King, said author Hilary Mantel.

Ms Mantel, who died in 2022, calculated that the monarchy would only last for two more generations, while Queen was still alive.

She said her “back of the envelope” predicts Price William would be the last monarch of the British Royal family, leaving 'Poor George' without the crown. 

“I think it’s a fair prediction,” she said, “but let’s say I wouldn’t put money on it.

Poor Prince George can never be King, predicted dead author

“It’s very hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities.”

Speaking about George's mother, Kate Middleton, Ms Mantel conjectured the Duchess is not allowed to have a personality of her own.

When the first official portrait of Kate was released, the author described it as "the strained smile of a woman who really wants to tell the painter to bugger off".

More From Entertainment:

Why Taylor Swift will not headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Details inside

Why Taylor Swift will not headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Details inside

King Charles III’s step-children getting royal titles?

King Charles III’s step-children getting royal titles?
Khloe Kardashian ex Lamar Odom says it’s ‘hard’ for him to watch her ‘sad’

Khloe Kardashian ex Lamar Odom says it’s ‘hard’ for him to watch her ‘sad’
Johnny Depp girlfriend Joelle Rich acts for her clients in times of crisis

Johnny Depp girlfriend Joelle Rich acts for her clients in times of crisis
Netflix Queen Charlotte: First look at Bridgerton spin-off revealed

Netflix Queen Charlotte: First look at Bridgerton spin-off revealed

Why Harry refused to meet William amid crisis with royal family in 2019? Deets inside

Why Harry refused to meet William amid crisis with royal family in 2019? Deets inside
Princess Anne ‘opposed’ the idea of Camilla being Queen Consort

Princess Anne ‘opposed’ the idea of Camilla being Queen Consort
Why James Cameron threw out 'Avatar 2' script?

Why James Cameron threw out 'Avatar 2' script?
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in the last week of September

Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in the last week of September
Harry and William still ‘far off’ from ‘meaningful reconciliation’

Harry and William still ‘far off’ from ‘meaningful reconciliation’
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin call off divorce: ‘They’re extremely happy’

Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin call off divorce: ‘They’re extremely happy’
Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week

Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week

Latest

view all