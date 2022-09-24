 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian ex Lamar Odom says it’s ‘hard’ for him to watch her ‘sad’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

File Footage 

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom expressed his sadness on watching his ex-wife getting emotional in The Kardashians premiere.

The former NBA player revealed to E! News that watching his ex-wife’s reality TV show has become his “guilty pleasure.”

Lamar shared his reaction to Khloe’s scenes in the show which featured her talking about having another baby with Tristan Thompson amid his paternity scandal.

"It was hard for me to watch that," Lamar said. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

The former basketball player went on to add that he wants the Good American co-founder to “find happiness… however she has to” in the future.

“She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and (expletive) like that,” Lamar said “That was probably a hard time for her.

"I just want her to be happy. That's it,” he added.

Lamar, who tied the knot with Khloe in 2009, has expressed his desire to “reconnect” with her, after parting ways with her in 2016.

More From Entertainment:

Why Harry refused to meet William amid crisis with royal family in 2019? Deets inside

Why Harry refused to meet William amid crisis with royal family in 2019? Deets inside
Princess Anne ‘opposed’ the idea of Camilla being Queen Consort

Princess Anne ‘opposed’ the idea of Camilla being Queen Consort
Harry and William still ‘far off’ from ‘meaningful reconciliation’

Harry and William still ‘far off’ from ‘meaningful reconciliation’
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin call off divorce: ‘They’re extremely happy’

Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin call off divorce: ‘They’re extremely happy’
Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week

Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week
King Charles, Princess Diana 'cried together' for hours on day of divorce: Insider

King Charles, Princess Diana 'cried together' for hours on day of divorce: Insider
'Jurassic World' actor Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she was pressurised to lose weight

'Jurassic World' actor Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she was pressurised to lose weight

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran raising cash for WHO in Ukraine

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran raising cash for WHO in Ukraine
Meghan Markle ultimatum to Prince Harry: 'Confirm I'm your girlfriend'

Meghan Markle ultimatum to Prince Harry: 'Confirm I'm your girlfriend'
Elton John, a Trump favorite, sings at Biden White House

Elton John, a Trump favorite, sings at Biden White House
From Queen to Kate Middleton: How royals had reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement?

From Queen to Kate Middleton: How royals had reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement?

Latest

view all