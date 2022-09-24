Netflix's upcoming 'Hellbound' season 2 gets confirmed: report

Saturday Sep 24, 2022
Netflix's Hellbound, dark fantasy K-drama that overtook Netflix in 2021, officially confirmed its renewal date for the second season.
But, the dates for season 2 are not confirmed yet, and this series is based on a Webtoon of the same name.
The series is directed by Yeon Sang Ho and co-written by Choi.
For those unversed, Hellbound was the first released streaming platform on Netflix on September 19, 2021, and became the world’s most-watched Netflix series the next day.
Moreover, the series was filmed at Cube Indoor Studio from August 2020 to January 2021.
The trailer shows a skeleton inside of a glass box, surrounded by blood but before the glass is smashed the bones form back into the body of a living person.