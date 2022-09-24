Netflix's upcoming 'Hellbound' season 2 gets confirmed: report

Netflix's Hellbound, dark fantasy K-drama that overtook Netflix in 2021, officially confirmed its renewal date for the second season.

But, the dates for season 2 are not confirmed yet, and this series is based on a Webtoon of the same name.



The series is directed by Yeon Sang Ho and co-written by Choi.

For those unversed, Hellbound was the first released streaming platform on Netflix on September 19, 2021, and became the world’s most-watched Netflix series the next day.

Moreover, the series was filmed at Cube Indoor Studio from August 2020 to January 2021.





CAST:

Kim Do-yoon

Yoo Ah-in

Jeong Min Park

Jin-ah Won

Yang Ik-joon

Do-yoon Kim

Shin-rock Kim

Ryu Kyung-Soo

Jung Ji-so

Victoria Grace

Chase Yi





The trailer shows a skeleton inside of a glass box, surrounded by blood but before the glass is smashed the bones form back into the body of a living person.

