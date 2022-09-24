 
Pierce Brosnan throws shades on Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die'

Pierce Brosnan throws shades on Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die'

Pierce Brosnan, ex-James Bond is no fan of the last Bond film, No Time To Die.

The Irish actor, who donned the 007 agent role for seven years i.e., 1995 to 2002, was questioned on the future of the titular agent character amid Daniel Craig calling it a day.

During an interview, Brosnan told GQ about the recent Bond film he watched, "I saw the last one, and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall.

"I'm not too sure about the last one," he added of No Time To Die, leaving the end of his sentence unfinished. "Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…"

The 69-year-old actor further added about the film: "I have the greatest admiration for Daniel Craig and what he did. The physicality he brought to the performance was monumental."

On the question, who would he think should play the next Bond, the actor said, "Who should do it? I don't care," he began. "It'll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well."

