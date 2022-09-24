Prince Harry's healing forcing Lilibet, Archie away from royal links

Prince Harry is being called out for his ‘misguided self-healing’, that is ‘hurting’ Archie and Lilibet’s relations with the Royal Family.

This warning has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Palace.

When asked about King Charles’ plans regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, the source made admissions to Vanity Fair.

She began by highlighting the “It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry's book and their TV show.”

This comes after King Charles official ascended the throne and passed on his Prince of Wales title down to Prince William.

Sunrise, political editor Samantha Maiden also referenced the possibility and claimed, “I understand that they get this automatically when they're the grandchild of the monarch which they clearly are but quite pointedly, King Charles has not referenced this in his public statements.”

“He's referred to them as master and so that suggests they're not going to get it. It's just another thing where you can sort of understand why these families are estranged.”