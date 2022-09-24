 
Johnny Depp new flame has surprising connection to Meghan Markle

Johnny Depp’s new love interest Joelle Rich who represented him in his UK trial against The Sun has an interesting connection with Meghan Markle.

The London-based lawyer has handled other high profile cases including one of the Duchess of Sussex when she brought a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, which owns the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

The former actor fought the legal battle against the British tabloid company back in 2019 after it published a private letter of the Suits star which she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.

Rich was part of the legal team of Prince Harry’s wife that bought her victory as the court declared that the publication of Markle’s personal letter was “unlawful” and also a breach to her privacy.

The Mail on Sunday had to pay damages to Markle and print a front-page apology to her on orders of the court.

The lawyer is now said to be dating the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, for whom she has left her university sweetheart husband Jonathan Rich.

