Organisers hope to break largest dog wedding record on Oct 2

A flower-girl dog wears a lavender tutu dress.— Unsplash

Kane County Cougars Baseball Foundation and Villa Park-based Robust Promotions are all set to take a shot at breaking the world record for the largest dog wedding on October 2 in Geneva, USA, for a noble cause.

The wedding ceremony dubbed "Diamonds in the Ruff" could create history on top of walking away with a new Guinness World Record title.

The funds, raised from the event through dog registrations, will be spent on the protection and well-being of rescue dogs and war veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other war injuries and traumas.

These trained companion or service dogs are placed with military veterans to help them through difficult situations in their transition to civilian life.

Jill Kobe, who married 178 pairs of dogs in Colorado in 2007, currently holds the world record.

The host for the wedding will be the famous magician Martin Rees, who is a five-time Guinness World Record holder. Rees will also be officiating vows between the dogs with an "ordained canine minister," a dog named Reverend Henry Cleotis Farnsworth III, according to the event site.

The event, being held at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane in Geneva, is hoping to raise $100,000 for service animal organisations.

WGN reported that this is not the first attempt by an organisation. The same groups tried last year, but failed to break the record.

"This year we are going big, I mean really big," Rees remarked.

He added that they were not looking for hundreds but "thousands of doggy couples. "We have space for 5,111 doggy couples," Rees added