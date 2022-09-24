 
Saturday Sep 24 2022
King Charles' pics with official red box trolled online

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

King Charles III was recently photographed with official red box after which the clicks have been trolled online.

Charles photos, captured in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, showed the new monarch sorting through palace documents in red boxes.

Reacting to the photo, one Twitter user wrote: “The acting. The props. These staged photos are always hysterical to me”.

"Yes...screen play...and go...sadly reach out and touch box, look forlorn...Nailed it!!! Meanwhile in his first speech he said he was grieving, camera panned to Camilla who rolled her eyes,” pointed out another user.

A third user sarcastically wrote: "Because papers always fall gracefully into position like that after a box [has] opened."

Meanwhile, a few users rushed to defend the photographs as one post read: “As for 'staged' - there's usually a degree of 'staged' in most photographs particularly of this nature because they're 'photographs' not moving images!!!"

