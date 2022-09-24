 
Saturday Sep 24 2022
'The Crown': Netflix announces season 5 release date

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

The Crown: Netflix announces season 5 release date
'The Crown': Netflix announces season 5 release date

Exciting news for The Crown lovers!

Netflix’s hit royal drama is set to hit screens this autumn as a new cast steps into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.

On Saturday, Netflix announced the premiere date for the next season of its hit royal drama during the virtual Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event festival. The streamer confirmed that season 5 of The Crown will hit the platform on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The next chapter will be the penultimate season for the show inspired by the lives of the British royal family. Though plans are in motion and actors have been cast for season 6, series creator Peter Morgan previously confirmed to Deadline that the curtains will close thereafter.

"The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen], and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Morgan said in a statement after Queen Elizabeth died on September 8. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Cameras did stop rolling for a few days, and production on season 6 resumed in Spain on September 14.

