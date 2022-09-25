Meghan Markle real cause of rift between Prince Harry and Royal family?

 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is reportedly staying away from the royal family because of his wife Meghan Markle's unbridled attitude.  

The Duke of Sussex, as per reports, snubbed his father King Charles III after his wife was not allowed to attend the family gathering at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

The Duchess reportedly wanted to accompany Harry as royals raced to the Scottish estate to say their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan who seems to be an uninvited guest for the royal family since she made serious allegations against some members of the Firm in her first explosive interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey after quitting the royal job.

However, King Charles and Prince William still want to spend time with Harry, but apparently avoid to do so because of Meghan.

While, some blame Meghan for reported rift between Charles and Harry. She is also blamed for creating rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. 

 Diana's sons can heal their rift but they will never go back to normal as long as Meghan Markle is in the picture, according to some royal experts.

"Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo," Kinsey Schofield previously told the Mirror.

