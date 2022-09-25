 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Adam Levine grateful wife Behati Prinsloo didn’t leave him amid scandal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

File Footage

Adam Levine is thankful to pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo for not leaving him after he was accused of cheating on her with model Sumner Stroh.

The Maroon 5 singer denied having an affair, however, he admitted that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Now, an insider told Hollywood Life, “Adam has upped his husband and father game 10-fold and he is doing everything that he can to make sure that Behati is as comfortable as possible right now.”

“The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider continued.

“Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this.

“He loves Behati and his kids so much and he has been a nervous wreck these past couple of days because the thought of losing his family is unbearable to him.

“He just wants this to all be behind them,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week
Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'

Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'
Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'
Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama

Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama
Prince Harry’s memoir facing ‘frantic editing’ after Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s memoir facing ‘frantic editing’ after Queen’s death
Post Malone cancels Boston concert last-minute for THIS reason

Post Malone cancels Boston concert last-minute for THIS reason
Piers Morgan talks ‘tricky’ relationship of Prince Harry, William, Harry, Meghan

Piers Morgan talks ‘tricky’ relationship of Prince Harry, William, Harry, Meghan
Camilla has 'got the monopoly' after Charles' aide forced to resign

Camilla has 'got the monopoly' after Charles' aide forced to resign
Camilla Queen Consort’s baby bump proves love child’s claims?

Camilla Queen Consort’s baby bump proves love child’s claims?

Latest

view all