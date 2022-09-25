 
Sunday Sep 25 2022
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham spotted with husband David after Nicola Peltz's claims designer ghosted her

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Victoria Beckham and her husband David stepped outside for the first time since her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's claims the designer blanked her after offering to design her wedding dress.

The former Spice Girl, 48, caught everyone’s attention in a £3,000 plunging black gown from Yves Saint Laurent as she joined her handsome husband for a night out at Harry's Bar in Mayfair.

In a recent interview, Nicola sensationally claimed that Victoria had blanked her despite previously offering to design her wedding dress, amid claims of a feud between the pair, though insiders have said the model is pushing a 'false narrative', leaving Victoria 'bemused' as to why she keeps 'stoking the rumours'.

Victoria showcased her incredible physique in a plunging black dress featuring a dangerously deep halterneck and a maxi skirt.

The designer teamed her stunning look with matching heels and a crocodile skin clutch bag as she left the swanky eatery to head to a waiting car with her husband David.

Meanwhile, David cut a chic figure in a sharp blazer and chino trousers, as he enjoyed a night out with his wife and pal David Gardner who was seen leaving the swanky eatery with two female companions.

It comes after Nicola sensationally claimed her mother-in-law Victoria had offered to design her wedding dress, only to then blank subsequent offers to engage.

The heiress eventually sported a stunning couture Valentino dress to her April nuptials with Brooklyn, 23, however she claims the initial plan was for her to wear a specially made dress designed by his mother, Victoria.

Newlywed Nicola said she was thrilled at the prospect of wearing a dress designed by Victoria, who is now a fashion designer.

But she says she didn't hear from the former Spice Girl, 48, for days before she rang to say she wouldn't make the gown for her big day.


