Fact-check: Contrary to claims, PM did mention India revoking Kashmir’s special status at UNGA

Social media post claims that PM Shehbaz Sharif did not mention India’s revocation of occupied Kashmir’s special status in 2019 in his UNGA speech

A post on social media by a television anchor claims that in his speech at the United Nations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not mention India’s revocation of occupied Kashmir’s special status in 2019.

The claim is false.

Claim

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the 77th United Nations General Assembly on September 23. The speech was telecast on Pakistani television channels between 10:18pm to 10pm.

Around 30 minutes after the speech was aired, Sami Abraham, a television anchor, tweeted to his over one million followers that the prime minister did not make any reference to August 5, 2019, when India scrapped the special privileges granted to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The tweet has to date received over 4,000 retweets and nearly 13,000 likes.

Fact

PM Shehebaz made a clear reference to India’s actions in the Kashmir valley, as well as how it has affected peace in the region.

A part of the premier’s speech has been reproduced below:

“Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. At the heart of this long-standing dispute lies the denial of the inalienable right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination.

India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 to change the internationally recognised ‘disputed’ status of Jammu and Kashmir and to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory further undermined the prospects of peace and inflamed regional tensions.”

The statement made by the television personality was incorrect and contrary to facts.

