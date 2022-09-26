'Unrelenting' King Charles’ reality as ‘demanding boss’ exposed

File Footage

King Charles is being ridiculed for his allegedly ‘unsatiable and demanding’ appetite, when it comes to work.



An inside source from The Times issued this revelation and made some shocking admissions about the work-life balance needed to work for the new King of England.

The source was quoted saying, “He was demanding in that he is always working. Seven days a week. Never stops. At any moment he may want to call you about something. Working on his boxes, on his ideas, on his papers. The pace is pretty intense.”

So much also that, a former member of the household even admitted to that King Charles is “never satisfied with himself, or what he has achieved. People around him had to work hard to keep up. He had enormous stamina.”

“He would drive people hard. He was full of ideas, always asking people to go and do things.”

“The workload as private secretary would be immense. He had strong opinions. He also had a proper temper on him, which was quite fun.”

“He would rarely direct it at the individual. It would be about something, and he would lose his temper. He would throw something.”

“He would go from zero to 60 in a flash, and then back down again. Things would frustrate him, especially the media.”