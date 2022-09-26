 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

'Unrelenting' King Charles’ reality as ‘demanding boss’ exposed

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

File Footage

King Charles is being ridiculed for his allegedly ‘unsatiable and demanding’ appetite, when it comes to work.

An inside source from The Times issued this revelation and made some shocking admissions about the work-life balance needed to work for the new King of England.

The source was quoted saying, “He was demanding in that he is always working. Seven days a week. Never stops. At any moment he may want to call you about something. Working on his boxes, on his ideas, on his papers. The pace is pretty intense.”

So much also that, a former member of the household even admitted to that King Charles is “never satisfied with himself, or what he has achieved. People around him had to work hard to keep up. He had enormous stamina.”

“He would drive people hard. He was full of ideas, always asking people to go and do things.”

“The workload as private secretary would be immense. He had strong opinions. He also had a proper temper on him, which was quite fun.”

“He would rarely direct it at the individual. It would be about something, and he would lose his temper. He would throw something.”

“He would go from zero to 60 in a flash, and then back down again. Things would frustrate him, especially the media.”

More From Entertainment:

All eyes on Victoria Beckham as Paris Fashion Week kicks off

All eyes on Victoria Beckham as Paris Fashion Week kicks off
‘Compassionate’ Prince William won’t be a King ‘because that’s his job’

‘Compassionate’ Prince William won’t be a King ‘because that’s his job’
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘destroying’ Palace aides: report

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘destroying’ Palace aides: report
Top 10 Netflix Originals in 2022 for movie marathons: Full List

Top 10 Netflix Originals in 2022 for movie marathons: Full List
King Charles III is now able to vet any law that could affect him

King Charles III is now able to vet any law that could affect him
Britney Spears to make comeback in new collab with Benny Blanco: Report

Britney Spears to make comeback in new collab with Benny Blanco: Report
'Prison Break', 'Lost In Space' writer-producer Zack Estrin passes away at 51

'Prison Break', 'Lost In Space' writer-producer Zack Estrin passes away at 51
Prince Harry showed ‘sadness’ at the ‘sight of his family’

Prince Harry showed ‘sadness’ at the ‘sight of his family’
New Zealand marks Queen Elizabeth’s passing on national day of mourning

New Zealand marks Queen Elizabeth’s passing on national day of mourning
Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ finally lands on Netflix

Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ finally lands on Netflix
Prince Harry accused of making 'spectacularly' rude remarks to reporters in new book

Prince Harry accused of making 'spectacularly' rude remarks to reporters in new book

Latest

view all