Monday Sep 26 2022
Monday Sep 26, 2022

King Charles friend reacts to ‘The Crown’
As the new season of The Crown gets a release date, Buckingham Palace reportedly ‘moves to protect’ King Charles as the series portrays his divorce from Princess Diana.

According to the Daily Mail, the palace is reportedly "moving to protect" the new monarch’s reputation from ‘exploitative’ dramatisation in Netflix's The Crown.

The Crown will be out on Netflix on November 9, 2022.

The new season will be released two months after Charles ascended to throne following Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8.

A senior royal source stressed that the show is a 'drama not a documentary'.

The report also quoted a friend of the king, branding the show ‘exploitative.’

The friend said streaming giant Netflix would have 'no qualms about mangling people's reputations.”

Meanwhile, another report claims King Charles is not a fan of Netflix show The Crown.

