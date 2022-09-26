 
Meghan Markle lined up for honourary award at London event amid feud with royal family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been tipped to receive an honourary award at an event in London amid her and Harry's growing tensions with King Charles and Prince William.

The Duchess of Sussex is being lined up to receive an honourary award at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Award. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Tate Modern in London on November 16.  

Meghan is expected to attend the event in person where her and Harry's charity work will be celebrated. It's being speculated that it will be a "massive coup" for the Duchess amid her and Harry's reported rift with their royal relatives. 

The event highlights the best and brightest across fashion, culture and politics. The swanky showbiz bash is one of the most exclusive events in the UK calendar with David and Victoria Beckham regulars and the likes of Madonna, Dua Lipa and designer to the stars Donatella Versace all attending in previous years.

