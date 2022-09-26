 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Palace aides react to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of explosive new season

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

file footage

Palace aides are making sure that royal fans are aware that Netflix’s The Crown is far from the reality of royal life as the show’s fifth season looks set to dissect King Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘all out war’ over their failed marriage.

The Crown season 5 is set to focus on Charles and Diana’s bitter divorce after the earlier season focused on their ‘misalliance’; a new trailer release shows their characters gearing up for what proved to be bombshell interviews in light of their failing marriage, with a voiceover reporter describing it as ‘all-out war’.

Soon after the release of the teaser over the weekend, a Buckingham Palace source talked to The Telegraph to remind viewers that the show is ‘fictional’ in an effort to save King Charles’ popularity from tanking as the show reminds viewers of the turbulent years of his life.

A Palace source was quoted by the outlet as saying: “The Crown is a drama not a documentary.”

The short comment is now seen as one of the earliest signs of the royal unease around the upcoming season of The Crown, set to air on Netflix two months from now; no changes to the show have been made in light of the Queen’s death as it was completed before she passed away earlier this month.

The Crown season 5 will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Charles.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian oozes vintage Hollywood vibes in Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit

Kim Kardashian oozes vintage Hollywood vibes in Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit

Johnny Depp is 'dating and in much better place’ 3 months following defamation trial

Johnny Depp is 'dating and in much better place’ 3 months following defamation trial
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher promote their new movie ‘Your Place Or Mine’ via FaceTime

Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher promote their new movie ‘Your Place Or Mine’ via FaceTime

Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3

Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3

Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ of Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral?

Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ of Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘dumping’ royal staff with Megxit

Meghan Markle accused of ‘dumping’ royal staff with Megxit
King Charles III ‘horrified’ by late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘unusual’ decision

King Charles III ‘horrified’ by late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘unusual’ decision

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why
King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts

King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts

A$AP Rocky takes 'full responsibility' after fans upset over his shortened performance

A$AP Rocky takes 'full responsibility' after fans upset over his shortened performance
Kanye West consoles Britons as he grieves Kim Kardashian loss

Kanye West consoles Britons as he grieves Kim Kardashian loss

Archie, Lilibet ‘irrelevant’ to King Charles?

Archie, Lilibet ‘irrelevant’ to King Charles?

Latest

view all