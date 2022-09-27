 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West reunites with his ex Irina Shayk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Kanye West reunites with his ex Irina Shayk

Kanye West welcomed his supermodel ex Irina Shayk with a warm embrace at a fashion show in London on Monday.

Kim Kardashian's ex was in good spirits as he met the model at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 catwalk show during London Fashion Week.

Kanye and Irina were briefly linked in June when they enjoyed time together in France.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old indicated he's still not over his ex Kim Kardashian as he spoke about missing his 'Queen' in a bizarre Instagram post.

Yet his attention was focused on another ex the following day as he bumped into his former flame in Bermondsey. 

As he reunited with Russian beauty Irina at the runway bash, fashion designer Ye flashed a wide smile while greeting her with a warm embrace.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles concerned about upcoming season of The Crown?

King Charles concerned about upcoming season of The Crown?
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appear in high spirits after 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appear in high spirits after 'queue-gate' scandal
Michael Jackson's son Prince enjoys motorcycle ride with girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's son Prince enjoys motorcycle ride with girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Jennifer Garner sends pulses racing as she steps out in black skirt and white top

Jennifer Garner sends pulses racing as she steps out in black skirt and white top

Kim Kardashian in ‘no rush to rejoin the dating scene’

Kim Kardashian in ‘no rush to rejoin the dating scene’
Kim Kardashian oozes vintage Hollywood vibes in Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit

Kim Kardashian oozes vintage Hollywood vibes in Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit

Johnny Depp is 'dating and in much better place’ 3 months following defamation trial

Johnny Depp is 'dating and in much better place’ 3 months following defamation trial
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher promote their new movie ‘Your Place Or Mine’ via FaceTime

Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher promote their new movie ‘Your Place Or Mine’ via FaceTime

Palace aides react to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of explosive new season

Palace aides react to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of explosive new season
Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3

Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3

Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ of Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral?

Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ of Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘dumping’ royal staff with Megxit

Meghan Markle accused of ‘dumping’ royal staff with Megxit

Latest

view all