Four sisters with highest combined age of 389 years set Guinness World Record

Sisters with combined age of 384 years. — Twitter

A quartet of four sisters broke the Guinness World Record for having the highest combined age of 384 years of four living siblings.

The title was awarded to Arlowene Johnson Overskei, 101; Marcene Johnson Scully, 99; Doris Johnson Gaudineer, 96; and Jewell Johnson Beck, 93.

Their combined age is 389 years and 197 days as of August 22. The sisters belong to California, United States.

They snatched the record from the Goebel family who had a combined age of more than 383 years earlier this year, according to News 18.

"We are still living, and that's something to celebrate," Gaudineer said.

For the past 80 years, the sisters meet every summer despite living in different regions of the country. They regularly communicate on phone calls and they all love lefse (traditional soft Norwegian flatbread).