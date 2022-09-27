Malala Yousufzai enters 'Hollywood' to promote 'people of colour'

Malala Yousufzai announces her production house to promote 'people of colour'

Malala Yousufzai decides to take over the entertainment industry by launching her production house named ‘Extracurricular’.

Malala’s enthusiasm for building a better world has always been her solid identity, she has utilized every medium to voice her opinions and turned them into actions to make this universe a safer place for women. She has chosen the entertainment industry to create impactful stories and contribute to the wellbeing of women.

“I’ve realized that we shouldn’t limit activism to the work of NGOs only: There’s also the element of changing people’s minds and perspectives — and that requires a bit more work,” she says. “You’re often told in Hollywood...that if one show about a person of color is made, then that’s it — you don’t need to make another one. That needs to change.” ⁠Malala said.

She also talked about why she wants to make a show like Rick and Morty, she also emphasized how she is going to change the dynamics of the industry and make shows that focus on people of color. “I’m a woman, a Muslim, a Pashtun, a Pakistani, and a person of color. And I watched ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Severance,’ where the leads are white people — and especially a lot of white men. If we can watch those shows, then I think audiences should be able to watch shows that are made by people of color, and produced and directed by people of color, with people of color in the lead. That is possible, and I’m gonna make it happen.”