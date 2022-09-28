 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
‘Horrid’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘teenagers’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blasted for being ‘horrible teenage’ bosses to work for.

Buckingham Palace’s press chief Jason Knauf, insights have been brought to light in Courtiers.

The revelations were made in a 2018 email to Prince William’s private secretary Simon Case.

For those unversed, it detailed “very serious problems” with the Meghan Markle’s behavior and read, “I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year … The duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights.”

Upon being asked to treat staff with ‘more respect’ Meghan Markle allegedly responded by saying, “It’s not my job to coddle people.”

Meghan has also come under fire for yelling at private secretary Samantha Cohen before a flight to Australia who would ‘constantly’ have to “battle on Harry and Meghan’s behalf while taking all this abuse from them.”

A pal of Cohen explained, “Sam always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.”

