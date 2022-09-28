Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delayed planes on Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly ‘roping’ King Charles into an argument before Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Royal commentator Cameron Walker made this revelation in an interview with with the Daily Express Royal Round-Up host Pandora Forsyth.

He started off by admitting, “We found out that only Prince Harry was going to be travelling up to Balmoral with Prince William and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew as well.”

“There were lots of questions as to why that was. From reports, it points to the fact the now King Charles thought it was inappropriate, perhaps, for the Duchess of Sussex to be there.”

By the end, “That caused an argument and, therefore, a delay in planes taking off.”