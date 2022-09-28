 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Security tightens in several parts of Karachi

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

  • Heavy police force deployed in several areas. 
  • SSP east says combing operations have also been prepared in different areas.
  • SSP Malir says snap checking is going on at 12 places.

KARACHI: Security has been tightened in several areas of the port city following the instructions of the Karachi Police chief.

The police are checking the vehicles at Jail Chowrangi, Lasbela, Numaish Chowrangi, Mazar-e-Quaid, Tariq Road, Liberty Chowk, Jheel Park, Lal Qila, and the corporation gate in Mehmoodabad.

Apart from this, Iqra University, Bahadurabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ashfaq Memorial Hospital, Disco Bakery, Abul Hasan Isfahani Road, and Site Super Highway Industrial Area have also been blocked. 

Meanwhile, a heavy police force is also deployed at Sohrab Goth, Super Highway Sabzi Mandi, Defence View, New Town, and University Road.

In this regard, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Rahim Shirazi said that combing operations have also been prepared in different areas against street criminals and criminals. 

SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi says that combing operations have also been prepared in different areas against street criminals while Shaheen Force has also been mobilised in different areas of district east. 

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said that snap checking is going on at 12 places, adding that Shaheen Force personnel are also deployed in sensitive areas including the National Highway.

He added that the suspicious vehicles and people on motorcycles are being checked while records of suspicious people are being scrutinised with the help of biometric devices.

According to SSP east, the citizens can call on 15 if they witness anything suspicious and their names will be kept confidential. 

Earlier today, one person was killed while two were injured in an attack on a Chinese dentist’s clinic in the Saddar area of the metropolis.

The unidentified suspect arrived at Dr H U Richard’s clinic as a patient and opened fire as soon as his number for the treatment came.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

