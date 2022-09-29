 
entertainment
Latest report about Harry and Meghan's guard likely to intensify Duke's legal battle with UK authorities

A former police officer who was assigned on a protection detail of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest visit to the UK assaulted his wife who was left 'seconds away from death", according to UK's Daily Express.

According to the publication, the 52-year-old Pere Daobry was convicted of attacking his wife, Sarah Jay, at Colchester Magistrates' Court in September 2016.

"I want to report an assault and I am the perpetrator. I have assaulted my wife," he was told telling a 999 operator as saying.

"I tried to strangle her," he said.

The report said the ex-police officer and bodybuilder was pictured escorting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage to Euston Station on September 5.

The report came amid Prince Harry's legal battle with the UK's Home Department over his security.

The Prince thinks his family does not feel safe during their visit to the UK.

He is seeking permission to pay for his own security.

