WATCH: In new breakthrough, MIT engineers develop wireless underwater camera

(Representational) An underwater camera.— Unsplash

MIT engineers have developed a wireless, battery-free camera that can operate underwater for a long time, a study in the journal Nature Communications said.

The device, engineers reported, is powered by sound. Researchers believe that this camera is 100,000 more efficient than the cameras that have been created before it.

Even better, the camera captures coloured images and can wirelessly send data to the scientists while being under the water. The device can operate in the dark, taking better photos than its predecessors.

This makes it possibly one of the most innovative cameras ever developed. Since the camera does not require any power source, scientists can rely on it before bringing it back to the surface.

The device converts mechanical energy from soundwaves into electrical energy. This energy generates powerful images and also uses them for communication.