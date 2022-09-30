Watch: Trevor Noah bids farewell to ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah has taken to social media to offer a major update and ‘special message’ regarding his seven-year stint on The Daily Show, as well as future plans.

The show’s host released the special message via the show’s official Twitter page and it included a five-minute video that addresses his plans for the future, as well as his career.

The host was quoted telling fans, “I spent two years in my apartment (during COVID-19), not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

He also went on to dedicate his success to fans and claimed, “We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time.”

Check it out Below:



