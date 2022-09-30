Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Victoria Beckham turned heads with her chic look as she was pictured heading to her Paris Fashion Week debut show on Friday.



David Beckham's sweetheart outing came after she received a sweet message of support from her husband on Friday.

In a cute Instagram post, the footballer, 47, penned: VictoriaBeckham Paris baby! 16 years of hard work and we know how much today means to you. We are so proud.'

The designer, 48, flashed a thumbs up while leaving her hotel in a chic black midi dress from her collection as she completed the look with a pair of tights and stilettos while carrying her handbag.

The fashion designer also shared a sneak peek at her Paris Fashion Week show, but fans remain in the dark about whether her son Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz will attend.

She took to Instagram on Friday to post a behind-the-scenes snap just hours before her first ever runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

She revealed that she was putting the 'finishing touches' on her much-anticipated collection after being away from the catwalk for two years.

As she prepares to mark the milestone, her family and friends have been rallying around to support her, with her husband David, sons Romeo and Cruz, and her best pal Eva Longoria all set to attend the show.



