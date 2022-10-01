Two terrorists killed in Taiser Town encounter with police

Police personnel stand on guard near Taiser Town, situated along Super Highway, in Karachi, on October 1, 2022. — Twitter

KARACHI: Two terrorists who were injured during a police encounter in the metropolis succumbed to their wounds while receiving treatment, police officials said Saturday.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Asif Aijaz told Geo News that intelligence agencies conducted an operation on a tip-off in the wee hours of Saturday near Taiser Town, situated along Super Highway.

During the operation, two men belonging to terrorist organisations and four policemen were injured.

The terrorists and police personnel were later shifted to a private hospital for treatment, however, both the militants died during their treatment.

The DIG CTD added that police recovered weapons and explosive material from the slain terrorists.

In this regard, in-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab informed Geo News that the terrorists were residing at the same house for the last three to four days. "They were wanted; we will share their profile later."