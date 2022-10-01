 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Two terrorists killed in Taiser Town encounter with police

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Police personnel stand on guard near Taiser Town, situated along Super Highway, in Karachi, on October 1, 2022. — Twitter
Police personnel stand on guard near Taiser Town, situated along Super Highway, in Karachi, on October 1, 2022. — Twitter

  • CTD conducts operation near Karachi's Taiser Town.
  • Two terrorists were injured during the operation.
  • However, both died during treatment; four policemen also injured.

KARACHI: Two terrorists who were injured during a police encounter in the metropolis succumbed to their wounds while receiving treatment, police officials said Saturday.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Asif Aijaz told Geo News that intelligence agencies conducted an operation on a tip-off in the wee hours of Saturday near Taiser Town, situated along Super Highway.

During the operation, two men belonging to terrorist organisations and four policemen were injured.

The terrorists and police personnel were later shifted to a private hospital for treatment, however, both the militants died during their treatment.

The DIG CTD added that police recovered weapons and explosive material from the slain terrorists.

In this regard, in-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab informed Geo News that the terrorists were residing at the same house for the last three to four days. "They were wanted; we will share their profile later."

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan's former aide confirms contents of second audio leak

Imran Khan's former aide confirms contents of second audio leak
Karachi crime rate increased extraordinarily after floods: police

Karachi crime rate increased extraordinarily after floods: police
'Finally, relief for masses': Maryam reacts to cut in petroleum prices

'Finally, relief for masses': Maryam reacts to cut in petroleum prices
Two killed as armed men storm Korangi fire station

Two killed as armed men storm Korangi fire station
Pakistan railways decides to resume train operations to Karachi from October 2

Pakistan railways decides to resume train operations to Karachi from October 2
It's crime if Imran Khan has taken away cypher, says Ahsan Iqbal

It's crime if Imran Khan has taken away cypher, says Ahsan Iqbal
UAE diplomat urges increased help for flood victims

UAE diplomat urges increased help for flood victims
Three-day art exhibition for flood victims underway in Karachi

Three-day art exhibition for flood victims underway in Karachi
After audio leaks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif believes Article 6 applies to Imran Khan

After audio leaks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif believes Article 6 applies to Imran Khan
Pakistan disease outbreaks after floods spur calls for crisis plan

Pakistan disease outbreaks after floods spur calls for crisis plan
Geo Network channels restored on cables across Pakistan

Geo Network channels restored on cables across Pakistan
Cabinet committee formed to probe cypher 'stolen' from PM House

Cabinet committee formed to probe cypher 'stolen' from PM House

Latest

view all