Saturday Oct 01 2022
'Sea-bertruck': Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be able to serve as a boat

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk said that the Tesla Cybertruck, which has not yet been created, will be powerful and secure enough to act "briefly as a boat" if the need be.

Taking to Twitter, the CEO said that the future truck that looks like it is straight from a SciFi movie will be waterproof with the ability to "cross rivers, lakes, and seas that are not too choppy".

Explaining why the Cybertruck was being designed that way, Musk said that the vehicle needed to cross the channel between the SpaceX facility Starbase and South Padre Island.

Tesla fans were immediately interested.

"When are you looking at first deliveries to customers?" asked a user.

A user even visualised the truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck was revealed in 2019. Tesla was supposed to start production in late 2022 but the dates have been pushed to the beginning of 2023.

Made of stainless steel that is used in rockets, the electric vehicle has a fancy, geometrical design. The Tesla website claims that the truck performs better than a sports car.

"Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel," Musk had announced in a tweet earlier this year.

