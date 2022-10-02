 
Wedding bells: James Gunn ties the knot in enchanting ceremony

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland welcomed themselves into the “marriage phase” of their life.

Holland, 35, and Gunn, 56, tied the knot Friday and shared stunning pictures from their special day, Colorado, ceremony at Dunbar Ranch on social media.

"After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, jenniferlholland," Gunn wrote on Instagram. 

"What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world."

As Gunn, director of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and DC's The Suicide Squad, noted in his caption, a moose "showed up as the ceremony began," and a clip he posted on Instagram shows the creature taking a leisurely stroll at the Colorado venue as attendees watched in awe.

Holland — who was introduced to her now-husband in 2015 by actor Michael Rosenbaum before they got engaged in February 2022 — shared with her followers that she and Gunn got married "surrounded by the most beautiful humans, the most magical scenery, and endless love and laughter."

"My gratitude is bursting at the seams. Thank you to every single staff member who worked so hard to make this event special for us and for our guests. It was so seamless and stunningly beautiful, I felt like I was in a movie," she continued.


